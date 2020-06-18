Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Child Sustains Serious Injuries From Tractor Accident

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 18 2020

A 7-year-old boy involved in a tractor accident sustained serious injuries after he was knocked off the tractor and hit his head on the ground, just one mile south of Harding.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17th at approximately 3:56 p.m., their office received a report of a tractor accident involving a child. The accident happened near 295th Avenue, approximately one mile south of Harding.

Brainerd resident, 26-year-old Austin Stangl was driving an Allis Chalmers Model C tractor with a 7-year-old boy of Brainerd seated next to him. The
tractor hit a bump on the trail that knocked the 7-year-old off the tractor and caused him to hit his head on the ground. The 7-year-old was transported to Pierz by personal vehicle. A landing zone was set up in Pierz, and then the child was transported in a medical flight to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

