Brainerd Child Sustains Serious Injuries From Tractor Accident
A 7-year-old boy involved in a tractor accident sustained serious injuries after he was knocked off the tractor and hit his head on the ground, just one mile south of Harding.
According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 17th at approximately 3:56 p.m., their office received a report of a tractor accident involving a child. The accident happened near 295th Avenue, approximately one mile south of Harding.
Brainerd resident, 26-year-old Austin Stangl was driving an Allis Chalmers Model C tractor with a 7-year-old boy of Brainerd seated next to him. The
tractor hit a bump on the trail that knocked the 7-year-old off the tractor and caused him to hit his head on the ground. The 7-year-old was transported to Pierz by personal vehicle. A landing zone was set up in Pierz, and then the child was transported in a medical flight to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.
