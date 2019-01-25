Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Cheerleading Hosts Fundraiser For National Competition

Anthony Scott
Jan. 25 2019
For the first time in school history, the Brainerd Cheerleading team is headed to Orlando, Florida for the U.C.A. National High School Championships.

The Warriors earned second place at the 10,000 lakes regional competition in November. Brainerd scored over 70 points at regionals, meeting the requirement to make it to the national competition for the first time in school history.

“My goal this year was to get them to finals at state, and to bring home a trophy at state, but to say we are going to nationals is huge,” Carissa Ulness, Brainerd’s Cheerleading Coach, said. “I want people to know that we are just going to continue growing this program.”

Brainerd schools only provides funding through statewide competitions, forcing the cheerleading team to raise $21,000 for nationals. To help raise the money, the Warriors are hosting a smoked chicken and wild rice dinner fundraiser at the American Legion on Saturday, January 26th from 4 until 9 p.m. At the dinner, there will also be over 100 items being raffled off throughout the night.

“Huge shout out to GLS Promotions, they are giving us a huge donation for our backpacks out to nationals,” Ulness said. “Lakes printing has generously donated everything we needed printed for the fundraiser, and the American Legion has given us a large donation along with allowing us to have the benefit there.”

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at the door for $13.

The cheerleading team will also be performing their routine at the Brainerd girls basketball game on February 5th before they leave for nationals on the 6th.

