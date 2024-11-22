Brainerd Chamber ‘Saddles Up’ for Celebration of Excellence

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its Celebration of Excellence on Thursday to recognize business owners within the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The “Saddle Up” gathering is the biggest event of the year for the Chamber, and over 637 guests registered and came dressed as cowboys and cowgirls. The event was an opportunity for businesses to reflect on the past year and the hard work they have put into the business community.

“It’s a great culmination of looking into our business community and our organizations that do a lot of good in our community,” said Bridges of Hope Executive Director Jana Shogren. “And it’s a fun night to come out and network with other organizations and business owners. And it’s really fun to see the honorees and hear about their inspiring stories and all the good they’re doing in the community.”

Weizenegger-Engel Insurance, Waste Partners, and the Quisberg family were awarded for their contributions to the community.