Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Chamber Promoting Businesses with February Campaign

Chris BurnsFeb. 1 2021

The Downtown Window Walk, Winterfest, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade are synonymous with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. These events are put on to help local businesses every year. This year, however, they have created a new event to help businesses during the month of February.

Titled “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” the Valentine’s Day-themed promotion runs through Feb. 12 and encourages the public to visit and shop at downtown Brainerd businesses for a chance to win a Romance Bundle prize.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

In Focus: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Presenting “Red Carpet Romance”

Red Cross Offers Assistance to Brainerd Area Family After House Fire

Brainerd Pharmacy Vaccinates Crow Wing County Educators

New Brainerd Performing Arts Center to Be Named By Community

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.