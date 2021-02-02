Brainerd Chamber Promoting Businesses with February Campaign
The Downtown Window Walk, Winterfest, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade are synonymous with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. These events are put on to help local businesses every year. This year, however, they have created a new event to help businesses during the month of February.
Titled “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love,” the Valentine’s Day-themed promotion runs through Feb. 12 and encourages the public to visit and shop at downtown Brainerd businesses for a chance to win a Romance Bundle prize.
