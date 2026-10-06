Oct 5, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

Brainerd Chamber Launches ‘The Collective,’ a Professional Women’s Group

The Collective, a brand-new Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce program focused on professional women in the area, hosted its first networking event last Wednesday at Brainerd International Raceway.

“The best way that we can help other women in this community and as part of organizations is to help lift each other up,” said Lori Scharenbroich, one of the founding members of The Collective. “This organization is meant to give women courage. Work on that collaboration and work together as a collective to lift up women in this community.”

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