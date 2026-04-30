Brainerd Chamber Joins With Mobile Tire, Brainerd Dispatch for ‘Business After Hours’

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce joined forces with mobile tire and the Brainerd Dispatch to host a Business After Hours event on Tuesday.

The evening was focused on networking and building connections, where a hub of like-minded business people listened to a panel with Justin Medenwaldt, the owner of Mobile tire, and Aleisha Gaalswyk Stephens, Brainerd Dispatch General Manager. They discussed managing and owning businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“As a business, what you want, is you want more customers,” stated Gaalswyk Stephens. “You want conversions, you want your revenue to grow, you want people to actually make the decision to connect with you or buy or product or whatever it is. And so, we have the ability to do really targeted advertising, so that you start to get that business to come that way.”

Business After Hours events are hosted by Brainerd Lakes Chamber members on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, January through November. The events are free to attend and open to the public.