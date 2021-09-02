Brainerd Chamber Hosts Business Input Session on Highway 210 Reconstruction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

22 citizens came to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning to voice their concerns about the proposed Highway 210/Washington Street Reconstruction project in Brainerd.

Business owners, truck drivers, and citizens who either drive, walk, or bike along the road are concerned about the impact the construction may have on their business. The project stretches from Baxter Drive to Pine Shores Road.

Because the project is still in the early phases, no plans have been finalized yet. Representatives from MnDOT were present during the meeting.

Plans of the project can be picked up at the Brainerd City Hall, and there is an online open house that the public can use to give their input. The survey is open until Sept. 13.

