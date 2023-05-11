Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Business After Hours at Welcome Center

Hanky HazeltonMay. 11 2023

According to the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, more than 150,000 travelers visited the Explore Brainerd Lakes Welcome Center in 2022. To help kick off the summer, the chamber recently held a Business After Hours event at the welcome center and talked about how tourism plays a big part in the Brainerd Lakes economy.

The Brainerd Lakes Area is a vast community with many activities like biking, fishing, and outdoor events to attend in the summer. They also have many resorts and cabins for vacationers to stay in. For those passing through, the welcome center aims to give visitors the opportunity to see what caters to them.

Welcome centers in the United States are usually owned by a state or county, but the Brainerd Chamber is the only organization of its kind in Minnesota to run and operate a welcome center themselves.

With funds from the Chamber, the Brainerd Welcome Center was able to revitalize itself and bring more products than it could in years past, doubling its inventory. Guests are able to browse the shop for souvenirs while learning about local activities and information.

Business After Hours events are hosted at Brainerd Chamber member locations on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

