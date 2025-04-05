Brainerd Chamber Hosting Senate District 6 Republican Primary Candidate Forum

With nine candidates having filed for the Minnesota Senate District 6 special election later this month, a candidate forum for those running as Republicans is scheduled for next week.

Eight Republicans have officially filed as candidates, and a primary election is set for April 15th. They will be competing to earn a spot in the special election, which is scheduled for April 29th. Those candidates are:

Jennifer Carnahan

Steve Cotariu

Josh Gazelka

Keri Heintzeman

John A. Howe

Doug Kern

Angel Zierden

Matthew Zinda

Denise Slipy, the DFL’s endorsed candidate and the only Democrat who filed, will be running against the GOP primary winner.

To give voters a better look at the candidates, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Republican primary candidate forum next week. The event is scheduled for 7:00-8:30 PM on Tuesday, April 8th at the Forestview Middle School cafetorium in Baxter. All eight candidates have been invited to participate, and the event will also be live streamed on the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Facebook page.

The forum is being presented in partnership with the Brainerd Dispatch and League of Women Voters, and with support from the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government and all area Chambers of Commerce.