Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Chamber And Destination Downtown Look To Keep Momentum Going After Contest End

Sep. 24 2019

Downtown Brainerd business owners and community leaders gathered over breakfast Tuesday morning to discuss a topic often on the minds of people in the Brainerd area, the future of downtown.

The downtown Brainerd Input & Ideas breakfast was put on my the Destination Downtown Coalition and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. This is the last year that the Destination Downtown contest is being held that grants an area entrepreneur a prize package to be able to start their business in the downtown area. The committee wants to ensure that the momentum for the revitalization of downtown Brainerd continues even after the contest has ended.

“We are going to keep that momentum going and continue to grow. We’re looking for coordinated efforts between different organizations and business owners to keep that going, fill up those storefronts,” said owner Destination Downtown Coalition member and owner of the Purple Fern Bath Company Brenda Billman-Arndt.

“We had a lot of ideas that were discussed, a lot of great energy today and we’re all committed to moving forward,” added Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber President. “That’s the best part.”

The group says that the next step is for the board to take the ideas that were generated at the breakfast and make an action plan. They then hope to recruit volunteers who can help turn the ideas into reality.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Coco Moon Celebrates 25 Years Of Business In Downtown Brainerd

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber Holds Town Hall In Merrifield

Applications Due Today For Destination Downtown 3.0 Challenge

Grand View Lodge Adds “North” Hotel and Conference Center To Its Resort

Latest Story

Highway 18 Bridge Replacement Near Malmo To Be Postponed

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that due to unforeseen delays, the Highway 18 bridge replacement project between
Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Highway 18 Bridge Replacement Near Malmo To Be Postponed

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Members Host Last Farmers Market Of Season

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

BSU Football Stays Perfect in Imperfect Conditions

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Wendt Powers BSU Soccer to 2-1 Win Over Duluth

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Bemidji Girls Tennis Grinding Out the Close Wins

Posted on Sep. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.