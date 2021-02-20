Lakeland PBS

Brainerd “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” Promotion Deemed a Success

Lakeland News — Feb. 19 2021

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, so did a first-year tradition created by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The Downtown Brainerd Businesses “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” promotion was a success. Local shoppers were incentivized to shop locally over the first two weeks of February, with one winner claiming a basket of prizes. Although the weather was troublesome, the chamber still thinks the money spent downtown was helpful.

The chamber says this event will be held yearly along with the likes of the Downtown Window Walk and Winterfest. The winner was already announced and has picked up his prizes.

