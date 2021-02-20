Brainerd “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” Promotion Deemed a Success

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, so did a first-year tradition created by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The Downtown Brainerd Businesses “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” promotion was a success. Local shoppers were incentivized to shop locally over the first two weeks of February, with one winner claiming a basket of prizes. Although the weather was troublesome, the chamber still thinks the money spent downtown was helpful.

The chamber says this event will be held yearly along with the likes of the Downtown Window Walk and Winterfest. The winner was already announced and has picked up his prizes.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today