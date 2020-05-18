Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Business Leaders Holding Conference on Reopening the Area

Brad Hamilton — May. 18 2020

Many of the business leaders in the Brainerd Lakes Area will be hosting an 11:30 a.m. press conference this morning to discuss the reopening of the area.

According to Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian, the Zoom meeting is designed to build trust and promote safety among residents, visitors, and local businesses. The goal of the campaign is to help ensure consistent, best practices that place the safety of everyone first to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as businesses continue to reopen.

Participants will include:

  • Matt Kilian, President, Brainerd Lakes Chamber
  • Tim Houle, Administrator, Crow Wing County
  • Aaron Hautala, President, Strateligent
  • Mike Larson, Vice President of Operations, Essentia Health
  • Kyle Bauer, CEO, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
  • Tim Rice, CEO, Lakewood Health System
  • Brielle Bredsten, Executive Director, Cuyuna Lakes Chamber
  • Amanda McGregor, President, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce

