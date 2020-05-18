Brainerd Business Leaders Holding Conference on Reopening the Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Many of the business leaders in the Brainerd Lakes Area will be hosting an 11:30 a.m. press conference this morning to discuss the reopening of the area.

According to Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian, the Zoom meeting is designed to build trust and promote safety among residents, visitors, and local businesses. The goal of the campaign is to help ensure consistent, best practices that place the safety of everyone first to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as businesses continue to reopen.

Participants will include:

Matt Kilian, President, Brainerd Lakes Chamber

Tim Houle, Administrator, Crow Wing County

Aaron Hautala, President, Strateligent

Mike Larson, Vice President of Operations, Essentia Health

Kyle Bauer, CEO, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

Tim Rice, CEO, Lakewood Health System

Brielle Bredsten, Executive Director, Cuyuna Lakes Chamber

Amanda McGregor, President, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today