Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Memorial Day Ceremony Broadcasted On Facebook Live

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 25 2020

Every year since 1968, the Brainerd Area Memorial Day Committee honors veterans of the Armed Forces with a Memorial Day parade, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the committee held a ceremony on Facebook Live instead.

The ceremony was held at All Veterans’ Memorial in Brainerd between the Brainerd Post Office, and the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse. The assembly began on Monday, May 25th at 9 a.m. The committee set up and broadcasted via Facebook Live on the Brainerd Memorial Day Committee Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Traditionally, a Memorial Day parade is held, but in order to practice safe social distancing, the committee replaced the parade with the live streamed video. To view the live stream, visit the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars website at brainerdvfw.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Restaurants Stressing Safety For June 1st Reopening

Essentia Health Laying Off 900 Workers

Safari North Wildlife Park Opens Drive-Thru Exhibit

“Lake Country Cares” Hosting Business Webinar

Latest Stories

Bemidji High School Holds Graduation With Car Procession

Posted on May. 25 2020

Brainerd Area Restaurants Stressing Safety For June 1st Reopening

Posted on May. 25 2020

Looking Back at Grand Rapids Boys Hockey's Winning 2017 Season

Posted on May. 25 2020

In Business: Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins Set to Open Mid-June in Bemidji

Posted on May. 25 2020

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Will Re-Open with Limited Full-Day Program

Posted on May. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.