Brainerd Memorial Day Ceremony Broadcasted On Facebook Live
Every year since 1968, the Brainerd Area Memorial Day Committee honors veterans of the Armed Forces with a Memorial Day parade, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the committee held a ceremony on Facebook Live instead.
The ceremony was held at All Veterans’ Memorial in Brainerd between the Brainerd Post Office, and the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse. The assembly began on Monday, May 25th at 9 a.m. The committee set up and broadcasted via Facebook Live on the Brainerd Memorial Day Committee Facebook page at 10 a.m.
Traditionally, a Memorial Day parade is held, but in order to practice safe social distancing, the committee replaced the parade with the live streamed video. To view the live stream, visit the Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars website at brainerdvfw.org.
