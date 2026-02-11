Brainerd Boys’ Wrestling Takes Down St. Cloud Tech in 8AAA Quarterfinals

Brainerd hasn’t traditionally been known as a strong wrestling school in recent seasons, and it’s been nearly 30 years since they’ve made the state tournament as a team.

That’s why it might feel like the Warriors seemingly came out of nowhere to earn the top seed heading into the Section 8AAA tournament and are the favorites to win it. On Wednesday, they hosted 8-seed St. Cloud Tech in the section quarterfinals.

William Dircks, Class AAA’s third-ranked wrestler in 114 lb., showed up for Brainerd and got the win by fall in 44 seconds. In the 121, the Warriors’ Jake Rodriguez got the win by fall in 1 minute, 7 seconds, and in the 145, Brainerd’s Nolan Jukish got the win by fall in 38 seconds.

Brainerd went on to take down St. Cloud Tech in a 44-26 victory. Next up for the Warriors are their northern rivals Bemidji, who topped Sartell in their quarterfinal dual 45-27. The two teams will meet this Friday, Feb. 13 at St. Cloud Tech High School for the semis and finals.