Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving Undefeated, Prepping for CLC Conference Championship

Coming off a big meet win at Sauk Rapids last Thursday, the Brainerd Boys swimming and diving team currently has a perfect 8-0 record this season. It’s the first time the Warriors have started that well since 2014.

This is the first year that the Brainerd Boys swimming and diving team has competed in their brand new aquatic facility, but head coach John Zemke believes most of the Warriors’ success this year has come from the hard work put in by the team over the summer.

The Warriors will compete at the Central Lakes Conference meet this Saturday, Feb. 11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School at 10:00 A.M.