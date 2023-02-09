Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving Undefeated, Prepping for CLC Conference Championship

Chaz MootzFeb. 9 2023

Coming off a big meet win at Sauk Rapids last Thursday, the Brainerd Boys swimming and diving team currently has a perfect 8-0 record this season. It’s the first time the Warriors have started that well since 2014.

This is the first year that the Brainerd Boys swimming and diving team has competed in their brand new aquatic facility, but head coach John Zemke believes most of the Warriors’ success this year has come from the hard work put in by the team over the summer.

The Warriors will compete at the Central Lakes Conference meet this Saturday, Feb. 11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School at 10:00 A.M.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Hockey Routs Willmar 13-2, Gets 3rd Win in a Row

Brainerd Girls Basketball Beats Rocori 52-37 at Home

Brainerd Boys Basketball Beats St. Cloud Apollo, Pecarich Scores 1,000th Career Point

Brainerd Boys Hockey Scores Late to Beat Rock Ridge

Recently Added

Common Ground: Prairie Chicken Booming Grounds & Les Schwartz Maple Syrup

Posted on Feb. 8 2023

Lakeland Currents: City of Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 3 2023

Backroads: Present Company

Posted on Feb. 2 2023

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Posted on Feb. 1 2023

Lakeland Currents: New Diabetic Treatment

Posted on Jan. 27 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.