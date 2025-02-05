Feb 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Brainerd Boys’ Swim & Dive Beats Moorhead to Cap Off Perfect Dual Meet Season
In the pool on Tuesday, the Brainerd boys were getting after it and hosted Moorhead.
In the 200 freestyle, Logan Kuepers led the way for the Warriors, placing second overall in 1:58. In the 50-yard free, Kyler Carlson was flying down the lanes for Brainerd to earn first place in 23.02 seconds.
Brainerd swam away from Moorhead 102-84, capping off a perfect dual meet season for the Warriors to finish 11-0 overall. They’ll have some time off before sections begin on February 28th.