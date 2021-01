Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Boys Hockey team is still searching for their first victory of the season. Coach Dave Aus has been pleased with the effort of his team so far, but they just have not been rewarded on the scoreboard.

Sports reporter Nick Ursini talked to Coach Aus about what he’s seen so far from his team and what the Warriors’ plan is moving forward.