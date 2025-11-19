Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Hopes To Start 2025-26 Season on the Right Track

Brainerd boys’ hockey is looking to turn the page on a lackluster 2024-25 campaign. The Warriors opened last year 1-9 while also dropping their first four Section 8AA matchups.

But this year, Brainerd is dead set on getting out of the gates hot.

“It’s really important to get out to a good start just for our confidence,” said senior forward Cooper Katzenberger. “Once we win a couple of games, it becomes more easy and going in with the mindset that we’re going to win is also very important for us, and that’s something we kind of lacked last year. So getting off to that hot start will really carry us through the rest of the season.”

10 Warriors graduated from last year’s roster, which means they’ll need new leaders to emerge and other players to fill the gaps.

“I think the biggest thing is just getting leaders again,” senior defenseman Drew Haakonson emphasized. “We have four guys this year and I think they’re going to do a really good job, and I think that we just have a lot more seniors, too, this year.”

“I do believe that we have a really strong group, a senior, class, coming in,” senior forward Zander Peterson stated. “A lot of good captains, a lot of good role models. We’ve definitely put together some guys that can fill their spots.”

While Brainerd knows their offense will need to feature more firepower, defense is where the most improved is needed. The Warriors allowed 4.4 goals per game last year, and they’re hoping to set a better tempo in that area this season.

“We just got to get pucks out,” explained senior right wing Dylan Wenshau. “We can’t stay in our zone for a whole entire minute ’cause then it just tires out all of our guys and we can’t get a change. We just got to get it out, high off the glass, and go to work down deep. Get it deep—if we’re tired, get off the ice. And then just go to work and get pucks in the back of the net.”

From 2009 through the 2018-19 season, Brainerd Boys Hockey had a 176-87-5 record, but from 2019 through 24, the squad went 48-94-11. The Warriors hope their first game of the season is the beginning of a new chapter.

“I believe that this year can be a change,” Peterson said. “I think we want to get into—above the .500 column. We can start that with Thursday. They’re going to be really good competition. I believe that we come out of that game with a win as long as our minds are straight. We’re battling, hustling. Honestly, we just really need a culture change around here and I believe that this year is the year we can do it.”

Brainerd will open the season on the road versus Rock Ridge on Thursday, November 20. The Warriors dropped last year’s match-up against the Wolverines 7-3.