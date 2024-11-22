Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Falls to Rock Ridge in Season Opener

Brainerd boys’ hockey started their season last night. Last year they put up a 10-16-1 record, finishing in the quarterfinal round of the Section AA tournament.

The Warriors were hosting Rock Ridge. The Wolverines came in with a new bench boss, Matt Niskanen, the former NHL player and Stanley Cup champ who played at Virginia in the mid-2000s.

Niskanen must have been doing something right, as Rock Ridge had a 4-0 lead to start the game. Brainerd ultimately fell 7-3, with Rowan Plested, Weston Herron, and Zander Peterson tallying goals for the Warriors.