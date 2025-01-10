Jan 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Rolls Past Rocori, Gilbert Nets 21 Points

Brainerd boys’ basketball has been alternating wins and losses all season long, having suffered a loss at Buffalo on Monday, and ahead of Thursday’s game, they were sitting at 5-5 on the season.

The Warriors were back at home yesterday taking on Rocori for the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Brainerd rolled past Rocori 61-40, with Garrett Gilbert leading all scorers and finishing with 21 points.

