Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys Basketball Looks to Get Back to Section Championship in 2023

Ryan BowlerDec. 8 2022

The Brainerd boys basketball team is off to a hot start this season at 2-0 as they look to build off of last year’s section championship team, where the Warriors ultimately lost in a heartbreaker on the game’s final shot.

Brainerd was able to score just under 2,000 total points last season largely due to their success shooting the three-ball, which is what the Warriors will look to lean on again this year because of their versatility.

Despite losing four seniors from last year’s team, the Warriors come into this year with eight, which means a new starting five is still developing that team chemistry.

Even though basketball is a sport where height is extremely important, the Warriors believe they can overcome where they lack in height by setting the tone early and dominating the pace game in and game out.

Whatever disadvantages or advantages the Warriors might have this season, one thing they have going for them is the hunger to get back to the section championship.

The Warriors are set to travel to Willmar on Friday, Dec. 9 for their first road game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. Creates Holiday Wonderland

Brainerd Boys Basketball Comes Back to Beat Rival Bemidji

Brainerd Boys Hockey Falls to St. Cloud at Home

Brainerd Lakes Area Poker League Hosts Charity Tournament with Toys for Kids

Recently Added

Building a Table For 7

Posted on Nov. 17 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Posted on Nov. 9 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Part 1 of 2

Posted on Nov. 2 2022

Common Ground: Birch Bark Art by Sarah Bowman

Posted on Oct. 26 2022

Debate Night 2022: District 6B - Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman

Posted on Oct. 22 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.