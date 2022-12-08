Brainerd Boys Basketball Looks to Get Back to Section Championship in 2023

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd boys basketball team is off to a hot start this season at 2-0 as they look to build off of last year’s section championship team, where the Warriors ultimately lost in a heartbreaker on the game’s final shot.

Brainerd was able to score just under 2,000 total points last season largely due to their success shooting the three-ball, which is what the Warriors will look to lean on again this year because of their versatility.

Despite losing four seniors from last year’s team, the Warriors come into this year with eight, which means a new starting five is still developing that team chemistry.

Even though basketball is a sport where height is extremely important, the Warriors believe they can overcome where they lack in height by setting the tone early and dominating the pace game in and game out.

Whatever disadvantages or advantages the Warriors might have this season, one thing they have going for them is the hunger to get back to the section championship.

The Warriors are set to travel to Willmar on Friday, Dec. 9 for their first road game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.