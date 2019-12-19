Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys Basketball Looking To Bounce Back From Early Adversity

Chaz MootzDec. 18 2019

A 1-4 record isn’t the start the Brainerd boys basketball team was hoping for. A mixture of playing some tough competition, some early injuries, and an outbreak of influenza B, which kept two starters out in the Warriors’ previous game, has brought a lot of early adversity. However, second-year head coach Charlie Schoech is still confident in his team.

“I like the versatility of our team, we have a lot of guys in the 6’3 to that 6’6 kind of range, so offensively that gives a lot of versatility because they are athletic,” said Schoech.

That athleticism is something that can’t be taught, and the Warriors plan to use it to their advantage.

“We have a very athletic team, we’re more athletic than a lot of the other teams we play so coach really likes us to push the ball, get up the floor, we got a lot of jumpers,” said Brainerd boys basketball senior guard Ben Staehling.

“We usually see an offensive mismatch with Owen or Cam, or even Ben too because Ben is a big kid, so we usually put them down on the block if we see an offensive mismatch and kind of exploit it and score off that basically,” said Brainerd boys basketball senior point guard Connor Powers.

Even though the Brainerd boys basketball season has been rough so far, the Warriors know it’s also a long season and one they hope to be peaking at come February and March.

“We have to climb the ladder one step at a time and not look way ahead or what’s behind you, just look at the next game ahead of you and climb all the way to the top,” said Staehling.

“Coach Schoech said at the end of the game last night, he would trade all the wins and losses in November and December for wins in January and February,” said Brainerd boys basketball senior forward Owen Davis.

“We have been improving game by game and as long as that continues, we’re going to like where we are at come March,” said Schoech.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys Basketball Beats Moorhead

Red Lake Boys Basketball Bests Cass Lake-Bena in OT

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Takes Win Over Aitkin

Brainerd Boys Hockey Wins Over Sartell-St. Stephen in Home Opener

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Transportation and Safety on Minnesota Roads

Winter driving in Minnesota is a perennial risk, with snowy and icy conditions that always make driving dangerous. But some things are changing.
Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Transportation and Safety on Minnesota Roads

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Common Ground: Boarding School Era Sculpture: Duane Goodwin

Posted on Nov. 20 2019

Lakeland Currents: Whitetail Deer Management

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Backroads: The Buzzardz

Posted on Nov. 14 2019

Common Ground: Jane Swenson Mosaic & Richard Lane Author

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.