Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Boys Basketball Head Coach To Resign At Season’s End

Clayton Castle
Jan. 17 2018
The Brainerd High School athletic department has announced in a letter to parents that Head Boys Basketball Coach Scott Stanfield and the entire coaching staff will be resigning at the end of the season due to the increased dissatisfaction from parents.

Stanfield is currently in his seventh season as head coach of the Warriors after retiring as a police officer.

More from the letter, supplied to Lakeland News from the Brainerd Athletic Department:

“The reasons for this decision are simple. The pressure of coaching has taken its toll on Coach Stanfield and his physical and emotional health have suffered because of it. Life is too short and too precious to remain in the current environment. It is hard for any of our coaches, including Coach Stanfield, to find joy in this vocation when met with a general dissatisfaction, anger and/or hostility from an increasing number of parents. Coach Stanfield feels that someone else will be better equipped to earn and keep the trust of our parents and players moving forward.”

The Warriors are currently 5-7 and riding a six-game losing streak heading into tomorrow night’s matchup against Willmar on the road.

