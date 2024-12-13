Dec 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Falls to Sauk Rapids-Rice 79-72

After falling to Alexandria last week, the 3rd-ranked team in Class AAA, Brainerd boys’ basketball, bounced back with an 86-41 win against St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday.

Last night, they welcomed their next test, conference foe Sauk Rapids-Rice, who is currently ranked third in Class AAAA and was aiming to stay undefeated. The Warriors hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice at home as they were trying to tally their second straight W.

Sauk Rapids-Rice outlasted the Warriors in a 79-72 victory. Eli Tautges led all scoring for Brainerd with 25 points.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Xr:d:daf97mluur4:107,j:7503419487192605719,t:24032220

Brainerd Ymca

Cease

Related News

Sports

Grand Rapids Boys’ Basketball Ends Skid with Road Win Over Proctor

Sports

Bemidji Gymnastics Beats Park Rapids to Stay Undefeated at Home

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Returns to Ice with Road Series vs. Rival Minnesota State

Sports

Atypical Guard Duo at Heart of Bemidji Girls’ Basketball’s Hot Start to 2024-25 Season