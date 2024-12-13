Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Falls to Sauk Rapids-Rice 79-72

After falling to Alexandria last week, the 3rd-ranked team in Class AAA, Brainerd boys’ basketball, bounced back with an 86-41 win against St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday.

Last night, they welcomed their next test, conference foe Sauk Rapids-Rice, who is currently ranked third in Class AAAA and was aiming to stay undefeated. The Warriors hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice at home as they were trying to tally their second straight W.

Sauk Rapids-Rice outlasted the Warriors in a 79-72 victory. Eli Tautges led all scoring for Brainerd with 25 points.