Brainerd Boys Basketball Excited To Compete Under New Head Coach
After parental pressure led to their head coach resigning last year, the Brainerd boys basketball team has a fresh start to their 2018 campaign. This may be Charlie Schoeck’s first head coaching job at the varsity level, but the players are responding well to the change.
The Warriors have an off day on Thursday before traveling to Cambridge-Isanti on Friday.
