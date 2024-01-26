Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Bests St. Cloud Tech in 79-77 Thriller

Lakeland News — Jan. 25 2024

Brainerd boys’ basketball has had an up-and-down season, where they current sit at 7-7 on the year. But after a close loss to third-ranked Minnetonka just over a week ago, the Warriors rebounded with back-to-back victories and have a chance to make it three Thursday night, which would be their longest win streak of the season.

Brainerd hosted St. Cloud Tech, who came in ranked 16th in Class AAA as the fourth ranked team the Warriors have faced this season. Brainerd won in a thriller 79-77 to make it their first ranked win this season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Grocery Store Owners Respond After Workers Reject Contract Offer

Crow Wing Co. Holding ‘Point-in-Time’ Count to Get Info on Homeless Population

When Not Plowing Snow, Crow Wing Co. Highway Dept. Handles Other Work

House Destroyed by Fire in Rural Brainerd

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.