Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Bests St. Cloud Tech in 79-77 Thriller

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd boys’ basketball has had an up-and-down season, where they current sit at 7-7 on the year. But after a close loss to third-ranked Minnetonka just over a week ago, the Warriors rebounded with back-to-back victories and have a chance to make it three Thursday night, which would be their longest win streak of the season.

Brainerd hosted St. Cloud Tech, who came in ranked 16th in Class AAA as the fourth ranked team the Warriors have faced this season. Brainerd won in a thriller 79-77 to make it their first ranked win this season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today