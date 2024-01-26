Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Bests St. Cloud Tech in 79-77 Thriller
Brainerd boys’ basketball has had an up-and-down season, where they current sit at 7-7 on the year. But after a close loss to third-ranked Minnetonka just over a week ago, the Warriors rebounded with back-to-back victories and have a chance to make it three Thursday night, which would be their longest win streak of the season.
Brainerd hosted St. Cloud Tech, who came in ranked 16th in Class AAA as the fourth ranked team the Warriors have faced this season. Brainerd won in a thriller 79-77 to make it their first ranked win this season.
