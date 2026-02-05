Feb 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Beats St. Cloud Apollo To Snap 2-Game Skid

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji menahga unified basketball 2026 thumbnail

02-05-2026

Community

Annual Bemidji vs. Menahga Unified Basketball Game Draws Huge Crowd

pequot lakes triple a award ryder schultz avery amsden

02-05-2026

Community

Pequot Lakes’ Avery Amsden & Ryder Schultz Named Triple ‘A’ Award Finalists

roseau brainerd little falls girls hockey sqk

02-05-2026

Sports

Roseau Girls’ Hockey Knocks Off Brainerd/Little Falls in 8AA Quarterfinals

Pequot Lakes Little Falls Basketball Sqk

02-05-2026

Sports

Pequot Lakes Boys’ Basketball Defeats Little Falls at Home