DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Bomb Squad Will Assist At Superbowl

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

Monday night the Brainerd City Council approved to send the Brainerd Bomb Squad down to Minneapolis to help during the 2018 Superbowl festivities.

The Brainerd Crow Wing County Bomb Team will soon enter into an agreement with the City of Minneapolis and their Police Department to provide extra law enforcement services. They will provide services to all of the Superbowl related events from January 26 through February 5.

The city expects little to no costs and is honored to be asked to help during such a large scale event. City council member Gabe Johnson says he is proud of the local team and says he is unaware of any other greater Minnesota departments that were asked to assist the Minneapolis Police Department.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

School Bus Drivers Desperately Needed

Minnesota Faces $118 Million Budget Deficit

National Christmas Tree Shortage Shouldn’t Affect Minnesota

Garrison Keillor Fired From Minnesota Public Radio Over Allegation Of Improper Behavior

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: First City of Lights Tour Of Homes

This time of year you can see an array of festive holiday decorations on just about every street. Some houses are dressed in white lights, while
Posted on Dec. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: First City of Lights Tour Of Homes

Posted on Dec. 5 2017

School Bus Drivers Desperately Needed

Posted on Dec. 5 2017

37 – Mile Pursuit Ends With Arrest

Posted on Dec. 5 2017

Minnesota Faces $118 Million Budget Deficit

Posted on Dec. 5 2017

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton Declares Himself Cancer Free

Posted on Dec. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.