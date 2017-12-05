Brainerd Bomb Squad Will Assist At Superbowl

Monday night the Brainerd City Council approved to send the Brainerd Bomb Squad down to Minneapolis to help during the 2018 Superbowl festivities.

The Brainerd Crow Wing County Bomb Team will soon enter into an agreement with the City of Minneapolis and their Police Department to provide extra law enforcement services. They will provide services to all of the Superbowl related events from January 26 through February 5.

The city expects little to no costs and is honored to be asked to help during such a large scale event. City council member Gabe Johnson says he is proud of the local team and says he is unaware of any other greater Minnesota departments that were asked to assist the Minneapolis Police Department.