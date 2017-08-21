Brainerd Body Identified
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the body discovered on Aug.17 is John Greenwaldt.
The 29-year-old was reported missing on July 14 by family members.
Greenwaldt’s body was discovered off of the 300 block of Hattie St. as part of an organized search.
Greenwaldt’s missing bicycle was also discovered in that area.
The manner of death at this time is undetermined.
As the investigation continues, anybody with information can contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.
