Brainerd Bike Store Seeing Summer Sales Boom

Brian Moon, a salesman at Easy Riders Bicycle & Sport Shop, believes the Brainerd Lakes region is falling in love again with riding a bike.

This pandemic has taken a lot away from our day-to-day lives, and one of the few physical activities allowed during this social distancing era has been bike riding.

Even though the state has been slowly reopening, Moon explained that the store continues to be busy from open to close. Many of the region’s businesses have had to apply the brakes this summer, but Moon feels fortunate to be a part of a company in this current booming position.

