Brainerd & Bemidji Track Athletes Qualify for State, Sections at 8AAA Prelims

In track and field on Wednesday, Brainerd hosted the 8AAA prelims, with Bemidji also competing.

On the girls’ side, one athlete qualified for the state meet and seven clinched a spot in the section championship:

Girls’ State Qualifiers

Isabelle Ploof, Brainerd – Discus

Girls’ Section Qualifiers

Natalie Smith, Brainerd – 100mH, 300mH

Madi Bertram, Brainerd – 100mH

Sophia White, Brainerd – 100mH

Ava Loney, Brainerd – 100m

Macy Carlson, Brainerd – 400m

Brooke Wenz, Brainerd – 800m

Liv Thompson, Bemidji – 800m

On the boys’ side, two qualified for state while eight qualified for the section championship this Saturday:

Boys’ State Qualifiers

Joe Smith, Brainerd – Pole Vault

Ty Nelson, Brainerd – Triple Jump

Boys’ Section Qualifiers