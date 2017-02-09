DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Begins Process Of Replacing Bus Totaled In January Accident

LPTV
Feb. 9 2017
Leave a Comment
LPTV
Contact the Author LPTV
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

BSU Men’s Hockey One Game Away From Capturing WCHA Title

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

Recently Added

BSU Men's Hockey One Game Away From Capturing WCHA Title

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

Local Author Shares Story Of Giacomo Beltrami In Children's Book

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

More Funds Approved For Beltrami County Waste Transfer Site

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.