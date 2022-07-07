Brainerd Bees Baseball Back at Mills Field for the First Time Since the 90s

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since 1989, Brainerd Bees baseball has been a competitive force in the Brainerd Lakes Area. They played at Mills Field back in the early 90s until a change with the Parks and Recreation director sent the bees looking for a new home stadium, leaving them at one point with no home games at all.

Mills Field became the new home of the Brainerd Bees for the 2022 season after an agreement with the city council and mayor was made to bring new life to the park. Now with a home field, players and coaches can really focus on what it means to get out and play ball.

The Bees are a Minnesota Class B amateur baseball team that competes in the Lakewood League, and they’re focused on providing an opportunity to keep the passion of baseball alive for those who truly love to play the game.

Although it is a hobby, the competitive juices still flow within all ball players past, present, and future, and the Lakewood League provides that competition with college and high school players along with some ex-Minor Leaguers as well.