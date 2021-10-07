Lakeland PBS

Brainerd-Based Lawyer Helps Lead Case in Favor of Public Water Protection

Nick UrsiniOct. 6 2021

On Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy’s argument that Limbo Creek in Renville County should be treated as a public water under the law.

Elise Larson, who was born in Bagley and now lives in Brainerd was the lead attorney on the case.

“Water is really important to Minnesotans and this decision really is setting in stone that waters that have been set aside for the public are going to be protected,” Senior Water Attorney Larson said.

According to the MCEA, there are hundreds of rivers and streams that meet the legal definition of public waters, but are not listed on the Minnesota’s Public Waters Inventory, an inventory that was compiled in the 1980s.

“Everyone will now see that there is a benefit to having that map list accurate because the DNR is going to have regulatory authority over waters whether the list and map are accurate or not,” Larson said.

MCEA officials say 59 waterways in Lakeland’s coverage area will be impacted by the Minnesota Court of Appeals decision.

By — Nick Ursini

