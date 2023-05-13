Brainerd Baseball Sets Goal to Finish Season Strong
Brainerd baseball has had an up-and-down year so far. The Warriors are 5-7 on the year and Brainerd has a flair for the dramatic, with all but two of their games being decided by three runs or less. With section playoffs less than three weeks away, the team has set a few goals to help them finish strong.
“The goal, first of all, was to just see what kind of leadership they would provide,” said head coach Trent Grams. “We have a good group of 11 seniors…that part so far is a goal that’s achieved.”
Senior Jonathan Benson says playing consistently down the stretch is another goal. “We kind of got off to a slower start and just staying around that .500 mark, but we just need to put a whole seven innings together and we can beat anybody in the state.”
If they can achieve that goal, then they can shoot for their ultimate goal of winning a section game – something none of the seniors have done in their time at the school.
“I know this team, we’re super close, this team is a good team, I think it’s the best team I’ve been a part of,” shared Isaac Hanson, who believes they are capable of more. “We can definitely make a deep section run if we get those clutch hits and clutch plays.”