May 6, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Baseball Bests Fergus Falls in 8 Innings to Snap 7-Game Skid

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Fancy Pants Ad 2

Related News

Sports

Bemidji Baseball Gets Pair of Victories on the Road at Moorhead

Sports

Brainerd Track & Field Hosts Section 8AAA True Team Meet with Bemidji Attending

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Golf Takes 1st Place Finish at Home Invitational

Sports

Newby, Anderson Named Bemidji High School’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year