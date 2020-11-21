Brainerd Bars and Restaurants Imploring People to Buy Locally
With new restrictions on bars and restaurants requiring they close for indoor dining, establishments are imploring people to buy local.
612 Station, a local bar and restaurant on the corner of 6th and Front Street in Brainerd, was set to close to their doors to the public on Friday and rely only on takeout. Rylie Weber, a daughter of the owner, says if patrons don’t support local small businesses now, they won’t be there when things are reopened again.
