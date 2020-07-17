Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Baker Selling Bread Out of Her House

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 17 2020

A local bread baker in the Brainerd has been selling fresh whole wheat bread from out of her house since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lois Mass has been making bread for over 40 years, but when the Westgate Mall closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, she was worried that she wouldn’t have a place to sell her famous 100% whole wheat bread.

As Lois began working out of her house, she quickly adapted to a new normal like many other area establishments. She added a couple signs and a tent and essentially opened for business.

Despite selling over a hundred loaves of bread per week, Lois says she doesn’t do it for the money – she makes bread because customers appreciate that she’s putting out a healthy and flavorful product.

Lois prepares the fresh bread every Thursday and begins selling it in her front yard on Friday mornings.

