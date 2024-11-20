Nov 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Brainerd At-Large Seat to Be Vacant After Councilor Wins Ward 3 Election
Jeff Czeczok will vacate his At-Large seat at the end of the year after winning a four-year seat to represent Ward 3.
The Brainerd City Council announced Monday that they’re starting the process of appointing someone to step in for the final two years of Czeczok’s term.
The application process will close on December 30th, and the applicants will be interviewed at the first council meeting in January.