Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

The Minnesota State Arts Board awards hundreds of grants in all varieties of art forms each year. Many of the grants go to artists and projects in the twin cities, but this year Nick Devries of Brainerd was awarded a $9,200 Artist Initiative grant.

With the grant money, Devries is opening an exhibition displaying his work with red stone pottery. The exhibition will be held at Ripple River Gallery in Aitkin, the first gallery to every support Devries’ work. Devries typically works with porcelain, but the grant money allowed him to test out a new material in red stone.

The exhibition opens tomorrow with a talk from the artist, and Devries’ work will be on display until mid-September.

To hear more from the artist, Nick Devries, watch the video below.