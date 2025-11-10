Nov 10, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd Area’s Mark Cross Receives Community Service Provider of the Year Award

Brainerd Community Action recognized longtime community member Mark Cross today as this year’s Community Service Provider of the Year.

Cross was recognized for the various work he has done throughout the community, from serving as a ski patrol on Mount Ski Gull to coaching youth soccer, and he has even acted as an emergency driver for injured birds of prey. But for Cross, putting in the long hours is for no other reason than to help community members in need.

“Mark is without a doubt the epitome of someone who continually gives back to his community not for recognition, but simply because that is who he is,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang, who was at Monday’s ceremony.

“I was surprised. It’s not one of those things you expect—totally out of the blue,” he said. “My community work started out with my kids, and then I also got into community service through the Lions Club.”

Cross described the feeling of receiving the recognition in just one word: “humbling.”

