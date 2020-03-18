Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Area YMCA Closes Programs To Combat COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 18 2020

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Brainerd Area YMCA has announced that March 17th would be the last day of regularly scheduled programs until further notice. However, the YMCA is supporting the community by providing child care to parents who may still need to work.

Trained staff will practice safety by doing health checks, keeping children in small groups of ten or less, and practice maintaining social distance during quiet time. Parents can visit the YMCA website at brainerdlakesymca.org to fill out a questionnaire and to get signed up.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Sharing Is Caring For Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd

United Way Of Bemidji Area Starts Emergency Fund

Latest Stories

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Sharing Is Caring For Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

United Way Of Bemidji Area Starts Emergency Fund

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area Closing Due to COVID-19

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.