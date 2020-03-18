Brainerd Area YMCA Closes Programs To Combat COVID-19
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Brainerd Area YMCA has announced that March 17th would be the last day of regularly scheduled programs until further notice. However, the YMCA is supporting the community by providing child care to parents who may still need to work.
Trained staff will practice safety by doing health checks, keeping children in small groups of ten or less, and practice maintaining social distance during quiet time. Parents can visit the YMCA website at brainerdlakesymca.org to fill out a questionnaire and to get signed up.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.