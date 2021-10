Click to print (Opens in new window)

Government officials, police officers, and nonprofit directors all gathered at the Brainerd VFW on Thursday to honor Tammy Ebertowski, who was recognized for her 25 years and more than 150,000 hours of volunteering to make the Brainerd Lakes area a better place.

Ebertowski plans to keep volunteering as long as she is able.

