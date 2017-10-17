Brainerd Area Woman Dies In Wisconsin ATV Crash
A 40-year-old Brainerd area woman has died after an ATV accident in Brule, Wisconsin, according to a report from the Douglas County (WI) Sheriff’s Office.
Wendy Davis was operating an ATV at 7:17 p.m. last Friday evening on Old Highway 2 in Brule when she failed to navigate a curve in the road, leaving the road, then striking a utility pole.
Davis was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More