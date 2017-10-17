Brainerd Area Woman Dies In Wisconsin ATV Crash

A 40-year-old Brainerd area woman has died after an ATV accident in Brule, Wisconsin, according to a report from the Douglas County (WI) Sheriff’s Office.

Wendy Davis was operating an ATV at 7:17 p.m. last Friday evening on Old Highway 2 in Brule when she failed to navigate a curve in the road, leaving the road, then striking a utility pole.

Davis was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.