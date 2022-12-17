Brainerd Area Toys for Kids Program Helping Kids Receive Xmas Gifts This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Donated toys were bagged up earlier this week to give to kids in need in the Brainerd Lakes Area for the Christmas holiday.

Toys for Kids, run by the Marine Corps Heartland Detachment, collects toy and gift donations from the community and this year, they fulfilled the wishes of about 800 children to have something special for Christmas. There is no income limit for families that applied for help, and organizers try to match the toys they receive with whatever each child wants.

Distribution of the toys was held this past Thursday at the Brainerd Armory. This year, there were a good number of bikes that were requested by children.

Toys for Kids accepts donations all year round. If you would like to contribute in some way, you can send money or toys to the Marine Corps Heartland Detachment at PO Box 1053, Brainerd, MN 56401.

