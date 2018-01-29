Brainerd Area Theatre Actors And Crew Honored At First Annual Red Carpet Gala

The Brainerd Area Theatre and Actor’s Guild held its inaugural Red Carpet Gala, celebrating the year in theatre and honoring the best of a number of categories.

“I could not be more pleased with not only the turn out, but also the sense of solidarity that was shown throughout the evening,” Theatre and Actor’s Guild Founder Kevin Yeager said. “The Guild was created with the mindset of nurturing the “family” aspect of our theatre Community. Awards were certainly a part of the gathering, but realistically a very small part. The evening was about 150 people who all love the performing arts, some of whom, had not seen each other in decades. I am very proud of the fact that this is probably the first time ever, that all of these fantastically talented people were all in one place at the same time. The energy and sense of support was palatable. It really did feel like a family. ”

Below is a list of winners from the Inaugural “Lambie” Awards.

Best Stage Lighting in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black

Best Stage Lighting in a musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Costuming in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Play on

Best Costuming in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Scenic Design in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Cat on A Hot Tin Roof

Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Choreography in a Musical: GLAPA, Legally Blonde

Best Supporting Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicolas Kory, Billy, Play on

Best Supporting Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Sharon Hartley, Big Mama Pollitt, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Best Supporting Male Actor in A Musical: Jessee Brutscher, Mr. Mushnik, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Supporting Female Actor in A Musical: Laura Oldham, Paulette Bonafonte, Legally Blonde

Best Leading Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicole Rothleutner, Maggie The Cat, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Best Leading Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Ed Eyestone, Norman Thayer, On Golden Pond

Best Leading Female Actor in A Musical: Rachael Kline, Audrey, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Leading Male Actor in A Musical: Ben Gordon, Seymore, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black

Best Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors