Brainerd Area Theatre Actors And Crew Honored At First Annual Red Carpet Gala
The Brainerd Area Theatre and Actor’s Guild held its inaugural Red Carpet Gala, celebrating the year in theatre and honoring the best of a number of categories.
“I could not be more pleased with not only the turn out, but also the sense of solidarity that was shown throughout the evening,” Theatre and Actor’s Guild Founder Kevin Yeager said. “The Guild was created with the mindset of nurturing the “family” aspect of our theatre Community. Awards were certainly a part of the gathering, but realistically a very small part. The evening was about 150 people who all love the performing arts, some of whom, had not seen each other in decades. I am very proud of the fact that this is probably the first time ever, that all of these fantastically talented people were all in one place at the same time. The energy and sense of support was palatable. It really did feel like a family. ”
Below is a list of winners from the Inaugural “Lambie” Awards.
Best Stage Lighting in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black
Best Stage Lighting in a musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best Costuming in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Play on
Best Costuming in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best Scenic Design in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Cat on A Hot Tin Roof
Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best Choreography in a Musical: GLAPA, Legally Blonde
Best Supporting Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicolas Kory, Billy, Play on
Best Supporting Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Sharon Hartley, Big Mama Pollitt, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Best Supporting Male Actor in A Musical: Jessee Brutscher, Mr. Mushnik, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best Supporting Female Actor in A Musical: Laura Oldham, Paulette Bonafonte, Legally Blonde
Best Leading Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicole Rothleutner, Maggie The Cat, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
Best Leading Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Ed Eyestone, Norman Thayer, On Golden Pond
Best Leading Female Actor in A Musical: Rachael Kline, Audrey, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best Leading Male Actor in A Musical: Ben Gordon, Seymore, Little Shop Of Horrors
Best drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black
Best Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors
