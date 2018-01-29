DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Area Theatre Actors And Crew Honored At First Annual Red Carpet Gala

Clayton Castle
Jan. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Area Theatre and Actor’s Guild held its inaugural Red Carpet Gala, celebrating the year in theatre and honoring the best of a number of categories.

“I could not be more pleased with not only the turn out, but also the sense of solidarity that was shown throughout the evening,” Theatre and Actor’s Guild Founder Kevin Yeager said. “The Guild was created with the mindset of nurturing the “family” aspect of our theatre Community. Awards were certainly a part of the gathering, but realistically a very small part. The evening was about 150 people who all love the performing arts, some of whom, had not seen each other in decades. I am very proud of the fact that this is probably the first time ever, that all of these fantastically talented people were all in one place at the same time. The energy and sense of support was palatable. It really did feel like a family. ”

 

Below is a list of winners from the Inaugural “Lambie” Awards.

 

Best Stage Lighting in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black

Best Stage Lighting in a musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

 

Best Costuming in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Play on

Best Costuming in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

 

Best Scenic Design in a drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Cat on A Hot Tin Roof

Best Scenic Design in a Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

 

Best Choreography in a Musical: GLAPA, Legally Blonde

 

Best Supporting Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicolas Kory, Billy, Play on

Best Supporting Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Sharon Hartley, Big Mama Pollitt, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

 

Best Supporting Male Actor in A Musical: Jessee Brutscher, Mr. Mushnik, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Supporting Female Actor in A Musical: Laura Oldham, Paulette Bonafonte, Legally Blonde

 

Best Leading Female Actor in A drama or a Play: Nicole Rothleutner, Maggie The Cat, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

Best Leading Male Actor in A drama or a Play: Ed Eyestone, Norman Thayer, On Golden Pond

 

Best Leading Female Actor in A Musical: Rachael Kline, Audrey, Little Shop Of Horrors

Best Leading Male Actor in A Musical: Ben Gordon, Seymore, Little Shop Of Horrors

 

Best drama or play: Brainerd Community Theatre, Woman in Black

Best Musical: Stage North Theatre Company, Little Shop Of Horrors

 

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Theatre And Actors Guild To Hold Red Carpet Gala

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Latest Story

One Dead, Two Injured After Crash in Crosby

One Minneapolis woman is dead after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 6 and County Road 11 near Crosby on Saturday night. Brenda
Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Latest Stories

One Dead, Two Injured After Crash in Crosby

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

'Public Safety Situation' At University Of Minnesota Hotel

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Swanson Going For Re-Election As Minnesota AG, Not Governor

Posted on Jan. 29 2018

Environmental Review Downgraded For Mining Near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Posted on Jan. 27 2018

Two People Dead In Red Lake From Possible Overdoses

Posted on Jan. 27 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.