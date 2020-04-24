Brainerd Area Sees Drop in Crime Numbers During Stay-at-Home Order
The stay-at-home order appears to be dropping crime numbers in the Brainerd area.
Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston says he took a dive into the crime numbers for last year around this time and saw a significant decrease for this year. The time range being compared is from March 15th through April 15th of this year and last.
The biggest drop in crime by far has been traffic stops, while the number of domestic violence cases appeared to be flat in comparison.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.