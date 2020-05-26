Brainerd Area Restaurants Stressing Safety For June 1st Reopening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state’s current “stay safe” order has restaurants and bars across the Brainerd Lakes Area closed until June 1st, when they will be allowed to having outdoor dining. Although this has been a tough time for many in the industry, some local favorite restaurants feel that opening safely is the right thing to do.

Both The Barn and Sage on Laurel have been running their businesses strictly via pickup ordering since the beginning of the state shutdown.

