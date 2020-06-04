Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Area Restaurants and Resorts Offering Outdoor Dining Amid COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 4 2020

After the governor’s latest executive order to permit outdoor dining, some restaurants and bars have set up makeshift eating areas to keep their doors open. Resorts in the Brainerd area are also beginning to see patrons return.

As we continue to follow up with some of the restaurants and resorts that we have been covering since the stay-at-home order has been lifted, we find out that outdoor dining does come with some limitations. For some restaurants like 612 Station, the limited amount of outdoor space makes it incredibly difficult to offer outdoor dining, but owners hope that curbside pickup and delivery will make up for the loss.

Sage on Laurel typically offers seasonal outdoor dining, but this year they have had to extend their dining space into their parking lot, and managers are requiring patrons to wear masks.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

