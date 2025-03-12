Brainerd Area Residents Seek Answers from Rep. Stauber, Trump Administration at Protest

Protests have been popping up around the country, with constituents demanding their elected officials take against what they say are anti-democratic actions by President Trump. Those same protests are happening in Minnesota, including one on Tuesday at Brainerd City Hall.

Those in attendance were looking for answers from 8th Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber, who they say is not stepping up and addressing his constituents’ concerns over actions taken by Trump in the past two months. Protestors also said Stauber had cancelled a previously scheduled town hall meeting aimed at addressing those concerns.

“We’re gathering just kind of asking around, where’s Pete Stauber?” said protester Emily LeClaire. “He’s been overly silent, given everything that’s been happening. You know, people are afraid. They’re worried about their Social Security. They’re worried about Medicare and Medicaid. We’re looking for our representatives to really give us some answers and stand up for us, their constituents, because that’s their job and we want them to do it.”

The protest was the fifth this week in Minnesota, with other rallies happening in St. Cloud, Grand Rapids, and Duluth. We reached out to Congressman Stauber’s office for reaction to Tuesday’s protest but have not heard back.